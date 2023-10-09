Shrewsbury 1 Northampton 0 - Player Ratings

Dan Udoh of Shrewsbury Town celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 1-0 with Ryan Bowman of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

Made one superb stop in the first half to keep the score at 0-0. Apart from that there was little for the Town goalkeeper to do.

Vital 8

MORGAN FEENEY

He always defends well and is a reliable part of the back three. Went off with not long left and Town will hope it is nothing serious.

Reliable 7

CHEY DUNKLEY

The Town skipper was absolutely immense. He put in so many blocks, won so many headers and played a huge part in helping Shrewsbury keep a clean sheet.

Terrific 8

TOM FLANAGAN

The defender has been good since coming back into the side, but he committed himself and gave away a penalty in the second half that could have cost Town.

Relieved 6

CARL Winchester

Started at wing-back, then moved to midfield, Shrews’ Mr Versatile did not let them down – he never does.

Steady 7

BRANDON FLEMING

Restored to the team after missing out in midweek. He competes well and gives his all for the team

Good 8

NOHAN KENNEH

The midfielder was harshly booked for a terrific tackle in the opening exchanges, but he grew into the game, breaking up play well.

Battled 7

TAYLOR PERRY

Played a bit deeper alongside Kenneh in the first half until he picked up an injury and had to come off. Town will hope it is not too serious.

Injured 6

TOM BAYLISS

You can see he is trying his best, but it was another tough afternoon for Bayliss. He was unable to impact the game in the way he does when he is playing well.

Quiet 6

DAN UDOH

He is so often the man who provides in the big moments for Shrews and he was the man to score a huge goal right at the death.

Pivotal 8

MAX MATA

Toiled away up front in a scrappy game that was lacking quality. He was taken off as Taylor introduced reinforcements just after the hour mark.

Worked hard 6

SubsTITUTES

Elliott Bennett 7 (Perry 42), Kieran Phillips 6 (Bayliss 60), Ryan Bowman (Mata 60), Jason Sraha (Feeney 83)