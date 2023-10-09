Shrewsbury 1 Northampton 0 - Player Ratings

Made one superb stop in the first half to keep the score at 0-0. Apart from that there was little for the Town goalkeeper to do.
Vital 8
MORGAN FEENEY
He always defends well and is a reliable part of the back three. Went off with not long left and Town will hope it is nothing serious.
Reliable 7
CHEY DUNKLEY
The Town skipper was absolutely immense. He put in so many blocks, won so many headers and played a huge part in helping Shrewsbury keep a clean sheet.
Terrific 8
TOM FLANAGAN
The defender has been good since coming back into the side, but he committed himself and gave away a penalty in the second half that could have cost Town.
Relieved 6
CARL Winchester
Started at wing-back, then moved to midfield, Shrews’ Mr Versatile did not let them down – he never does.
Steady 7
BRANDON FLEMING
Restored to the team after missing out in midweek. He competes well and gives his all for the team
Good 8
NOHAN KENNEH
The midfielder was harshly booked for a terrific tackle in the opening exchanges, but he grew into the game, breaking up play well.
Battled 7
TAYLOR PERRY
Played a bit deeper alongside Kenneh in the first half until he picked up an injury and had to come off. Town will hope it is not too serious.
Injured 6
TOM BAYLISS
You can see he is trying his best, but it was another tough afternoon for Bayliss. He was unable to impact the game in the way he does when he is playing well.
Quiet 6
DAN UDOH
He is so often the man who provides in the big moments for Shrews and he was the man to score a huge goal right at the death.
Pivotal 8
MAX MATA
Toiled away up front in a scrappy game that was lacking quality. He was taken off as Taylor introduced reinforcements just after the hour mark.
Worked hard 6
SubsTITUTES
Elliott Bennett 7 (Perry 42), Kieran Phillips 6 (Bayliss 60), Ryan Bowman (Mata 60), Jason Sraha (Feeney 83)
Subs not used: Burgoyne, Benning, Sobowale.