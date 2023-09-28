Points are shared in derby between Shrewsbury Town and Shifnal Town

Verity Farrall had given Shifnal the lead before Katie Doster’s second-half header levelled the scoring. The result leaves Shifnal eighth in the West Midlands Women’s League Premier Division, while Shrewsbury remain unbeaten with seven points from three games and sitting fifth in the table.

The New Saints came away with a point from an eight-goal thriller with Cardiff Metropolitan University.

Braces from Ella Hartley and Caitlin Chapman helped TNS come from 3-1 down at half-time tocontinue their unbeaten start.

Albrighton also kept their unbeaten start intact with a 3-1 win over Allscott Heath in the Staffordshire Premier League.

Taylor Wright gave the home side the lead before Kaitlin Brooks equalised for Allscott Heath.

But goals either side of half-time from Wright and Rose Parrish earned Albrighton all three points, their first of the season after two draws to start the season.

The result leaves Allscott Heath second bottom with one point from their first three games.

A Francesca Scott hat-trick helped Whitchurch Alport to a 4-2 home win over Eccleshall.

Hayley Ralphs also found the net as the home side picked up their first victory of the season.

In the Shropshire Super League, leaders Worthen Juniors continued their 100 per cent record with a 4-0 win over Shrewsbury Up & Comers.

Mollie Lenc scored twice for the home side, while Hannah Fisher and Lillie Davies also netted.

Meresiders drew 5-5 with Shrewsbury Juniors, with a player from each team bagging a hat-trick.

Katie White scored three for the home team, while Penny Owen and Kelly Prior also found the net.

Their goals were cancelled out by Ella Langstaff, and four goals from Shrewsbury’s Ellie Burns.

AFC Telford Reserves won 3-2 at Broseley thanks to goals from Claudia Rudd, Kiera Mills and Megan Lane.