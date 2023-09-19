Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Matt Taylor: Shrewsbury positives, but still plenty to work on

Premium
By Ollie WestburyShrewsbury Town FCPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Shrewsbury Town showed growth by keeping a clean sheet against Brighton, but improvement in forward areas is still required says head coach Matt Taylor.

Matt Taylor the head coach of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)
Matt Taylor the head coach of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

Salop have not scored since Dan Udoh’s strike in the away win at Fleetwood Town at the end of August after they played out a goalless draw with Brighton Under-21s in the EFL Trophy.

Shrewsbury Town FC
Football
Sport
Ollie Westbury

By Ollie Westbury

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covers Shrewsbury Town.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News