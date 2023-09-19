Matt Taylor: Shrewsbury positives, but still plenty to work on

Salop have not scored since Dan Udoh’s strike in the away win at Fleetwood Town at the end of August after they played out a goalless draw with Brighton Under-21s in the EFL Trophy.
Shrewsbury Town showed growth by keeping a clean sheet against Brighton, but improvement in forward areas is still required says head coach Matt Taylor.
Salop have not scored since Dan Udoh’s strike in the away win at Fleetwood Town at the end of August after they played out a goalless draw with Brighton Under-21s in the EFL Trophy.