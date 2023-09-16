Matt Taylor wants to get Shrewsbury consistency

Matt Taylor the head coach of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

Salop have had an up-and-down start to the campaign – winning one and then losing the next through their first six League One games.

And Taylor is hoping to improve that statistic by sharpening up at both ends, starting at home to Bristol Rovers today, especially with Town having conceded all their league goals in the second half so far this season.

“I think that’s always going to be the question that’s asked,” said boss Taylor when questioned on consistency. “We’ve had a lot of conversations – the coaches – about that consistency.

“We have altered the training schedule slightly to make sure we give ourselves a better chance of not conceding the goals we have done.

“We have made sure we looked at ourselves first rather than the opposition.

“Every goal you concede is avoidable – that’s a fact.

‘Every goal that you score, you will think it is brilliant while the opposition will feel they have could have done better to stop it.

“For us, consistency is the key word. What I don’t want is a season where we win then we lose, then we win then we lose.

“It’s important we gain that level of consistency in our performances. Where does that come from? It comes from the training pitch.