Defender Jason Sraha keen to kick on at Shrewsbury Town

Jason Sraha (AMA)

Sraha, 20, joined Shrewsbury from Barnsley on a free transfer in July.

The defender is yet to play for Salop in League One, but has featured twice in all competitions.

He made 13 appearances on loan at Guiseley in the National League North in 2021-22, before starring twice for Barnsley in the Championship towards of the end of the same campaign.

And his first taste of senior football has left him wanting more.

“For me now, it’s all about playing football because the majority of games I’ve played have been at an academy level,” Sraha explained.

“I went on loan to Guiseley and Barnsley called me back so I got a couple of games for them in the Championship.

“That was a good feeling – the fact they had called me back early showed they trusted me to play.

“It was a great experience because playing for points is completely different to playing for an academy, especially when you know you have to put your body on the line and leave everything you can out there.”

Sraha had spells with Chelsea and Arsenal at academy level, and played alongside the likes of Tino Livramento, Levi Colwill, and Jamal Musiala for the Blues.

Bayern Munich starlet Musiala has lifted eight trophies, including four Bundesliga titles, and has 23 caps for Germany to his name.

Chelsea defender Levi Colwill lifted the Under-21 European Championship this summer, and received his first senior call-up for England ahead of the latest international break.

Livramento also landed a move to Newcastle in the summer, and Sraha believes all three were always destined for the top.

“Me and Jamal were together from nine to 16. We were in the same year group and we actually arrived on the same day and left on the same day,” he reveals.

“With Jamal you could see the talent from day one.

“I also came through with Tino Livramento, who is now playing for Newcastle, and Levi Colwill, who was great on loan for Brighton last season.