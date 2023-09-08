Shrewsbury boss Matt Taylor: Criticism part of the job

Matt Taylor the head coach of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

Points-wise, the overall outlook for Town is not a bad one over the international break with Shrewsbury sitting 14th in the League One table.

They have nine points from their opening six EFL fixtures – which is not a bad return.

But performances have been a little concerning in recent weeks. They clung on to a 1-0 win at Fleetwood despite playing against 10 men for more than half the game.

They then travelled to Carlisle and although there was little between the sides – the hosts scored twice after half-time to secure their first win of the season.

The less said about the defeat at Forest Green Rovers on Tuesday night the better – as they lost to a side 18th in League Two.

“I think we have to accept the criticism that will come our way after losing 3-0 there,” Taylor said.

“You have to accept that, but you also have to understand the way the game went and the chances we created, we cannot not score.

“We have to score, and if you do that this conversation would look very different.

“I am really disappointed, and even though you are never pleased after losing, I felt at Forest Green we looked much more of a threat than we did at the weekend.”

Town had 25 shots at The New Lawn, and 11 of those were on target but they failed to score despite getting into some good positions in the final third.

It summed up their night in Gloucestershire when Ryan Bowman missed a penalty with five minutes to go – a rarity for Shrews fans after Luke Leahy scored every penalty he took last season.

And Taylor says they need to keep working at it, he said: “It is great looking a threat, but you need to put the ball in the back of the net.

“I am extremely annoyed, but we got into areas of the pitch in the final third and looked more dangerous.

“We have got to continue working with the players, we have got to make them better, we have got to keep stressing them.