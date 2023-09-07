Shrews Views S3 E6: Too early for a Salop panic!

In the latest episode, the boys discuss the weekend defeat to Carlisle & EFL Trophy disappointment at Forest Green.
They look at the fall out from both games and discuss why it is too early to be overly concerned about certain performances.
They reflect on the deadline day business and Ollie talks about whether the Travis Hernes deal to Newcastle United was the correct one.
And they look ahead to the free international week and how Matt Taylor may approach it before a return to action against Bristol Rovers.