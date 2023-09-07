Notification Settings

Shrews Views S3 E6: Too early for a Salop panic!

By Jonny Drury

Jonny Drury and Ollie Westbury return for the latest episode of Shrews Views - sponsored by the Kettle & Toaster Man.

In the latest episode, the boys discuss the weekend defeat to Carlisle & EFL Trophy disappointment at Forest Green.

They look at the fall out from both games and discuss why it is too early to be overly concerned about certain performances.

They reflect on the deadline day business and Ollie talks about whether the Travis Hernes deal to Newcastle United was the correct one.

And they look ahead to the free international week and how Matt Taylor may approach it before a return to action against Bristol Rovers.

Shrewsbury Town FC
Football
Sport
Shrews Views
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

