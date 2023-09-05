Shrewsbury Town players are becoming united says Matt Taylor

Chey Dunkley leads Shrewsbury Town out before their clash with Carlisle (AMA)

Salop signed 13 new players in the summer window – not including Elliott Bennett and Carl Winchester, who although they signed new deals, were at the club last season.

And with such a big turnover of players and staff, a bedding-in period is bound to be required and Taylor says the players are all still getting to know each other.

He said: “There has been a lot of turnover this season with Shrewsbury signings.

“It has been a hectic time and there is a lot of effort that has gone into it by all the coaching staff, Micky (Moore) and Tom (Ware).

“Did we get every target we wanted? No. Am I happy with what we have signed? Yes.

“Hopefully after the window, you will see cohesion with all the staff and players, we are still working each other out but what I will say is the new players have integrated really well and I have been impressed with the attitude towards each other.

“You have to understand as a footballer you are in competition with each other, and you have to understand and be respectful.

“Some players have not got as many minutes as they would have liked and they are frustrated, but on the whole, I am pleased with how the squad has reacted and taken shape.”