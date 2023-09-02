Carlisle 2 Shrewsbury 0 - Report

Dan Udoh of Shrewsbury Town and Jon Mellish of Carlisle United (AMA)

It was a quiet first half with little goal-mouth action for Salop but the game kicked into life after the break.

Tom Bayliss turned a corner into his own net just before the hour mark as the home side took the lead.

They could have added a second when Luke Plange got ahead of Chey Dunkley and rattled the Town post.

There were some bright cameos from the Shrewsbury players who came off the bench and despite no lack of effort, an equaliser eluded them.

And in added time the home side added a second through substitute Joe Garner.

ANALYSIS

There was only one change, and it was enforced, with the news Jordan Shipley was going to be out for three months, Mal Benning came into the starting XI.

Harry Burgoyne missed out on today's clash after the birth of his first child.

Brandon Fleming, who only signed yesterday, came into the squad, but due to his late arrival, it was too early for him to start.

Shrews started brightly and had the only clear chance of the opening 20 minutes after lovely play between Joe Anderson and Dan Udoh.

The striker played in Benning, who shot with his weaker right foot - but his effort went narrowly wide.

The hosts grew into the game, and after a series of set pieces which Chey Dunkley got his head on, they forced Marko Marosi into a smart stop when he palmed Jordan Gibson's effort over the bar.

Dunkley came to the rescue again for Shrews when he slid in to deny Sean Maguire after Nohan Kenneh had been caught in possession.

The ball fell to Benning from a set piece with the final kick of the half and the wing-back shot narrowly wide for the second time of the afternoon.

Salop's best two chances fell to the former Port Vale man, but it was a quiet opening 45 minutes.

Kenneh was taken off at the break for Elliott Bennett with Carl Winchester shifting into the midfield.

Maguire blazed over for the home side just a couple of minutes into the half when in behind the Town defence.

The home side took the lead just before the hour mark from a corner. The near-post delivery cannoned off Bayliss towards the Town goal and Marosi could not keep it out.

They were building up momentum, and Plange hit the post just minutes later as they looked to double their lead.

Dan Udoh went close for Town when he picked the ball up inside Carlisle's penalty box he found space but it was denied by Jokull Andresson's legs.

Matt Taylor went to his bench and introduced Kieran Phillips and Max Mata while giving Fleming his Salop debut.

Mata went close for Town in the final stages, of the game but his header went wide.

Garner's finish, as Town were pushing for an equaliser in stoppage time, meant there was no sign of a comeback.

Teams

Salop: Marosi, Feeney, Dunkley, Anderson, Winchester, Benning (Fleming 80), Kenneh (Bennett 45), Perry (Sobowale 80), Bayliss, Bowman, Udoh.

Subs: Sraha, Sobowale, Bennett, Phillips, Fleming, Mata, Watts.

Carlisle: Andresson, Back, Armer, Moxon, Lavelle, Huntington, Gibson (McCalmont 83), Guy, Mellish, Maguire (Ablade 72), Plange (Garner 72).