Travis Hernes completes move from Shrewsbury to Newcastle

By Ollie Westbury

Talented Shrewsbury Town midfielder Travis Hernes has completed his move to Premier League Newcastle.

Travis Hernes of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)
The 17-year-old has been involved in Matt Taylor's plans so far this season, starting Town's EFL cup game against Leeds United at Elland Road and making his League One debut against Cheltenham.

But last week Eddie Howe's side approached Salop to take the youngster on trial with a view to a permanent move – he impressed during his time in the North East.

And Shrews have cashed in on the Norwegian youth international after he travelled up yesterday to finalise his move.

Hernes has signed for the Magpies for an undisclosed fee with there being a 20 per cent sell-on fee incorporated into it and add-ons.

Director of football, Micky Moore, said: "Travis is a fantastic young man and everyone at Shrewsbury would like to wish him luck for his move to Newcastle.

“When I joined the club in the summer, I said I was determined to create a pathway that will see more of our academy players progress into the first team.

“Travis made his league debut against Cheltenham this season and also played in front of 35,000 fans when he started at Leeds. Both those games were a great learning experience for him.

“There is a part of me that would have loved to see Travis stay so he could continue his development here and get more games in our first team.

“However, the deal we have agreed with Newcastle is right for us as a football club.

“We also didn’t want to stand in Travis’s way as this move is a wonderful opportunity for him.

“Everyone at the football club wishes Travis the best for the future and we will all be keeping a close eye on his career.”

Shrewsbury Town FC
Football
Sport
Ollie Westbury

By Ollie Westbury

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covers Shrewsbury Town.

