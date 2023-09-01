Shrewsbury Town's Travis Hernes to sign for Newcastle

Travis Hernes of Shrewsbury Town.

The 17-year-old has been involved in Matt Taylor's plans so far this season, starting Town's EFL cup game against Leeds United at Elland Road.

But Shrews are set to cash in on the Norwegian youth international after he travelled to the Northeast yesterday to finalise his move.

It is understood to be a favourable deal for Town with there being a 20 per cent sell-on fee incorporated into it.

Hernes burst onto the scene under Steve Cotterill last season when he scored a superb goal in their Town EFL Trophy campaign against Wolves under-21s.

Whether Shrewsbury will replace the youngster remains to be seen, but the Shropshire Star understands they are close to signing a left wing-back on loan as a replacement for Jordan Shipley.