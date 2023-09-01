Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Shrewsbury Town capture Hull City left back Fleming on loan deal

By Jonny DruryShrewsbury Town FCPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Shrewsbury Town have signed left back Brandon Fleming on loan from Hull City.

Shrewsbury Town have signed left back Brandon Fleming (Shrewsbury Town FC)
Shrewsbury Town have signed left back Brandon Fleming (Shrewsbury Town FC)

The 23-year-old, who has played 44 times for the Tigers having graduated through their academy, made 14 appearances for Oxford United in the second half of last season.

Salop boss Matt Taylor insisted on Thursday that the club were working to bring in a left sided player, as a replacement for Jordan Shipley.

The wing back is facing three months out with an injury, a blow that came on the back of a second serious injury for George Nurse earlier this season.

Fleming, who has also had other loan spells with Gainsborough Trinity and Bolton Wanderers during his career, enjoyed his best Championship season in 2021/22, turning out 17 times for Hull.

Shrewsbury Town FC
Football
Sport
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News