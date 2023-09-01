Shrewsbury Town capture Hull City left back Fleming on loan deal

Shrewsbury Town have signed left back Brandon Fleming (Shrewsbury Town FC)

The 23-year-old, who has played 44 times for the Tigers having graduated through their academy, made 14 appearances for Oxford United in the second half of last season.

Salop boss Matt Taylor insisted on Thursday that the club were working to bring in a left sided player, as a replacement for Jordan Shipley.

The wing back is facing three months out with an injury, a blow that came on the back of a second serious injury for George Nurse earlier this season.