Shrewsbury's Jordan Shipley set for three months out - as Matt Taylor predicts 'crazy' deadline day

Shipley was taken off in the win over Fleetwood last Saturday with a suspected serious knee injury.

The Salop boss has been sweating on the outcome of a scan - and has revealed the diagnosis is not as bad as first thought.

And he has also revealed that news on Shipley could alter Salop's transfer deadline day plans.

He said: "Jordan has had a scan and it is not as bad as first thought.

"It is good news but he will still be out for a substantial period of time, around three months, but of course we will work hard to shorten that time.

"But it is a positive because we feared the worst. He hasn't had to have an operation but he's still on crutches.

"He will be a huge loss for us, he is a big part of what we want to do this season and is a very, very good footballer.

"We will see him again this season but what it does is give Mal (Benning) a chance to cement a place in the team.

"If there is a viable option we will look at it. As it stands we only have one left wing back in the building.

"We've been having conversations since Sunday and things move very quickly.

"We are hopeful to have another one in the building, but just because it is close to the end of the window, we are not just going to sign anyone.

"We want to sign players that will impact on our starting XI."

Taylor has previously stated his desire to bring in more recruits before the end of the window, prior to Shipley's injury.

And the Salop boss has predicted a 'crazy' 24 hours of the transfer window.

He added: "I expect it to be an extremely busy 24 hours.

"What that looks like right now will change, but there will be activity before 11pm tomorrow and there will definately be some changes at the club.