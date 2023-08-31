Shrewsbury boss Matt Taylor: Take your chance

Matt Taylor the head coach of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

Salop have a number of experienced players currently not in the starting lineup.

Elliott Bennett, who missed the early part of the season after having his appendix out, has found himself only making a couple of appearances from the bench.

Tom Flanagan started the first three games but has since not been in the team, with the Shrews boss confirming he still has a big part to play to play this season. Experienced defender Mal Benning has been used as more of a back-up than a first-choice left wing-back.

“Everyone in the squad wants to play but you cannot pick them all,” Taylor said when asked about selection.

“We just need to make sure that everyone who is not in the team is ready.

“As you have seen this year, and I do not think we will start seeing the knock-on effect until mid-October or around Christmas of these added minutes that we are playing.

“So you need players who are ready.

“The challenge with all the players is to make sure that when they do get in the team they make sure they stay there.”