Shrewsbury wait to hear the severity of Jordan Shipley injury

Shrewsbury Town are set to find out the severity of Jordan Shipley’s injury tomorrow, the Shropshire Star understands.
The 26-year-old picked up a serious-looking knee injury in Salop’s 1-0 win over Fleetwood Town at the weekend. It occurred in the eighth minute when challenging Fleetwood defender Shaun Rooney for the ball. He received treatment at the time and although he tried to solider on he had to be replaced.