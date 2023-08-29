Notification Settings

Shrewsbury wait to hear the severity of Jordan Shipley injury

By Ollie Westbury

Shrewsbury Town are set to find out the severity of Jordan Shipley’s injury tomorrow, the Shropshire Star understands.

Jordan Shipley of Shrewsbury Town receives treatment for an injury (AMA)
The 26-year-old picked up a serious-looking knee injury in Salop’s 1-0 win over Fleetwood Town at the weekend. It occurred in the eighth minute when challenging Fleetwood defender Shaun Rooney for the ball. He received treatment at the time and although he tried to solider on he had to be replaced.

