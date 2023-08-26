Matt Taylor delighted after Shrewsbury victory

Matt Taylor the head coach of Shrewsbury Town celebrates winning the game at full time (AMA)

Dan Udoh got his first goal in a Salop shirt after recovering from rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament almost a year ago at Bristol Rovers.

The 26-year-old capitalised on a slip from Scott Robertson just before half-time before running the length of the pitch and slotting past keeper Jay Lynch.

The striker celebrated in front of the Town fans which the boss said was a lovely moment for him after a difficult year.

He said: "I think it is so vitally important that we focus on Dan.

"The fact that he has that chance the fact he scores you know and it was in front of our fans.

"For him to be able to celebrate for him to be able to enjoy that moment, having seen in the short time I have been here just how hard he has worked.

"So I am really pleased for him because he is an infectious character in the squad so I am happy he has got what we hope is his first of many goals this season.

"He was composed, you know when you get into those positions as a striker you see that you have a one versus one from pretty much the halfway line.

"I was really pleased for him to score it, especially in front of the fans. It is a moment he should savor because he has been and he will be instrumental as we move on.

"Are there areas we want to develop his game, yes there are, but I hope that Dan enjoys that with his family."

The win gave Shrewsbury their third win of the season from the five League One games they have played.

But it was a tough game against a Fleetwood side who played more than half with 10 men after Lynch was sent off moments after Town took the lead.

Scott Brown's side came on strong after the break and had several opportunities to score despite Salop's numerical advantage and Taylor gave his thoughts on the rest of the game.

"Today we at times, most definitely rode our luck," he continued.

"But what the players did is they showed courage and determination to apply themselves in the right way to win a game of football.

"We were extremely disappointed last week against Lincoln, the result was not the one we wanted and what they did this week was they found a way to win.

"There are areas in which we hope we are better next week of course there are.

"That is two away performances and three points is huge for us, and it takes us into another week with the players on training ground before going to Carlisle next weekend.

"I want the players to understand that their hard work, desire and their determination has got them that result today.

"Can we be better and will we be better next week on the ball yes I think we will."

There was bad news for Town as wing-back Jordan Shipley had to go off after just eight minutes with an injury to his left knee.

Taylor said it was too early to tell the extent of the problem but they will assess with a scan over the coming days before assessing their options.