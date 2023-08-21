Shrewsbury boss Matt Taylor 'annoyed' after defeat and reveals Salop edging closer to signings

Shrewsbury boss Matt Taylor (AMA)

Salop’s unbeaten home record came to an end as Ethan Hamilton fired in a 79th-minute winner in what was Town’s fifth match in 15 days since the season began.

Matt Taylor’s side were unable to record back-to-back victories after a previous win against Burton Albion, but the frustrated Shrewsbury boss believed his side deserved something from the game.

He said: “I’m stood here annoyed because we’ve lost a game of football that we shouldn’t have.

“I think today we were worthy of at least a point but that’s football.

“Sometimes you don’t always get what you deserve.”

Adding: “I felt that we created a lot with the players we had on the pitch, we just didn’t have that cutting edge.

“Ultimately it separates the teams at the top of the league and the ones that are in and around the middle.”

Shrewsbury will enjoy a full week of training with no interruption ahead of Fleetwood Town on Saturday after a busy schedule in the last few weeks.

Taylor wants to add to his squad and revealed Shrewsbury are looking to bring players in.

“We have been speaking to players and players that we want in the building. Are we closer? I’d like to think so,” said Taylor.

“At the end of the window the squad will look different to what it was today.

“I’m still confident that it will do, it just takes time.

“We just need to concentrate on the players that are in the building, and as and when we add to the squad that they’re the right players.”

Taylor believes that striker Max Mata who was missing due to injury could’ve brought something to his side, and was frustrated with his absence.

“I’m really disappointed that Max wasn’t able to affect the squad (on Saturday),” said Taylor.

“I think that minus if he didn’t have the calf injury, you’d have seen him.