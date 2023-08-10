Daniel Farke impressed by Matt Taylor's Shrewsbury Town

Matt Taylor the head coach of Shrewsbury Town.

Town gave Championship side Leeds a scare when they took the lead in the 28th minute with Taylor Perry getting his first goal for the club. But it was not just the goal that did this, Town pressed their hosts aggressively forcing them into several mistakes which led to them being booed off at the interval.

Farke would have been relieved to see his side score twice before the hour mark to turn the game around and end up eventual winners.

"He said that it was an extremely difficult game," Taylor said when asked to reveal what Farke said to him after the game.

"And that we are a very good team and that he is very pleased that his side managed to win.

"He said that we should be proud of the players I told them that in the dressing room after.They are not my words, they are his words about them. They are not about me. They are not about the coaching staff they are about the players.You know, for him to say that to me and for him to be as humble in victory as he was, is a measure of the type of person he is.