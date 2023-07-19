Several EFL clubs looking to loan Shrewsbury Town's Tom Bloxham

Tom Bloxham of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

The youngster is highly thought of by Salop but the club are keen for the 19-year-old to get out and play some regular first-team football this season.

His opportunities were limited last season under previous boss Steve Cotterill with Bloxham only making five League One starts over the course of the campaign.

And now there are a host of EFL clubs in for him as he seeks to find a move away from The Croud Meadow to try and get regular first-team action.

The youngster made his league debut for Town in the 20/21 season but his senior breakthrough came the year after when he made 41 senior appearances under Cotterill – 17 of those were starts.

In those games, he scored five goals including his first goal which was a wonderful bicycle kick. In May last year, Bloxham signed a new three-year contract at Shrewsbury which will see him stay at the club until 2025 – Salop also have an option for another year.

If he does leave on loan it would suggest that Shrewsbury are perhaps looking for reinforcements in forward areas.

Town are looking to play a 3-5-2 this season so they will need backup strikers.