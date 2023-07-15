Pre-season: West Brom 3-1 Shrewsbury - Report

Ryan Bowman scored Salop's goal in the defeat at West Brom (Shrewsbury Town)

In their first outing under new head coach Matt Taylor, Salop put in an encouraging display with Ryan Bowman finding the net in the defeat at the Baggies' training ground.

The clash, Salop's first of pre-season, saw a welcome return to Dan Udoh and George Nurse who missed the majority of last season with ACL injuries.

In the first period, Taylor also handed Jason Sraha, Morgan Feeney and Tunmise Sobowale Salop run outs for the first time, with academy graduate Travis Hernes starting in midfield.

Albion took a ninth minute lead through Conor Townsend, before Jordan Shipley drew a smart save out of home keeper Alex Palmer.

Taylor's side did draw level on the half hour mark, as Elliott Bennett won the ball high up the pitch before finding Shipley, whose low cross was turned home by Bowman.

Adam Reach restored the home side's lead before half time, with Taylor making a number of changes at the break.

Udoh and Nurse returned to first team action, while Elliot Thorpe made his first appearance in Salop colours and former Wolves midfielder and trialist Taylor Perry was introduced.

Former Huddersfield Town midfielder Michael Parker, who arrived earlier this summer following a successful trial, was introduced alongside fellow youngsters Nana Owusu and Declan Hutchings as Salop ended the game with five academy graduates on the pitch.

Udoh went close to an equaliser for Salop - before Albion put the game to bed courtesy of a strike from Jayson Molumby.

Late in the game Perry went close to pulling one back after good work from Nurse, but he could only fire over from ten yards out.

Shrewsbury first half: Marosi, Sraha, Flanagan, Feeney, Shipley, Hernes, Bennett, Bayliss, Sobowale, O'Brien, Bowman.