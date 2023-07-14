'Pace and power': Shrewsbury new boy Tunmise Sobowale on what fans can expect

Tunmise Sobowale (AMA)

The 24-year-old joined arrived at the Croud Meadow earlier this week for an undisclosed fee from Irish side Waterford, after making 19 League of Ireland appearances last season.

He featured in a number of positions, including right wing back, centre back and in central midfielder.

Speaking to the club's website about his time in Ireland and his game, he explained how he can get the crowd 'on their feet' when going forward with his direct style of play.

He said: "I would say it’s direct, definitely, with a lot of power and pace.

"I can go either side, I have a bit of flare as well when my confidence is high.

"I definitely get the crowd on their feet anyway."

Sobowale began his career at Waterford, before a short spell in Spain with Hercules.

He's had other stints in Ireland, with Finn Harps and Athlone, before returning to his home town club in 2021.

Now the 24-year-old has left his hometown for Shropshire and is keen to take his chance at Shrewsbury.

He added: "I grew up playing centre midfield, so I would say that’s where I got my confidence on the ball.

"I can also play right back and also wing-back.

They are currently the positions I play in but at the moment I’m trying to hone my skills as a right wing-back and just focus on positioning and stuff like that and pushing on.

“It was a god run of games that we had when we were playing. I scored a goal that I was happy about but the most important thing for me was just to play well for myself and the club which I thought I did.

"Obviously Waterford is my home and I grew up there so just putting the jersey on was something I was very proud of.