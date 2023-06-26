Shrewsbury appoint Matt Taylor as new head coach

New Shrewsbury Town Head Coach Matt Taylor (AMA)

The 41-year-old replaces Steve Cotterill in the hotseat and is the first managerial appointment by the club’s new director of football, Micky Moore.

Taylor has been out of work since being sacked by the Saddlers in February 2022, just eight months into what was his first senior role in management.

The former Portsmouth and Bolton midfielder is believed to have seen enough competition from several more experienced candidates in order to land the Town role.

Taylor said: "I’m delighted. I think when you come to the stadium, when you look at the infrastructure behind the football club – there is nothing (I feel) other than a burning desire and excitement.

“I’m very aware the football club has a successful playing style – something that has worked when you look at the finish last season. I think it was the second highest finish for 34 years. So there is a lot that is going right at the football club.”

He continued: “I think what’s important now is that everyone understands just how hungry I am for this opportunity.

"I am also very grateful to be given this opportunity at such a wonderful club.”

Director of football Moore explained how Taylor perfectly fitted the criteria outlined when he began searching for Cotterill’s successor earlier this month.

He said: "We went through a thorough process. I said right at the beginning that I needed time.

"I met quite a few candidates for a coffee, had a lot of telephone conversations with people, and obviously then brought the number down to be interviewed.

"We interviewed five and then we got down to the last two and Matt fit the criteria we set out right at the very beginning.