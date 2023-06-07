Potential contenders: Who could take over at Shrewsbury Town?

Could Paul Hurst return to the Montgomery Waters Meadow? (AMA)

The lengthy period of uncertainty prior to Cotterill's departure will now be followed by a wait to see who the club turn to next.

Here is a look at a few names who may be in the frame for the vacancy at the Montgomery Waters Meadow:

Paul Hurst

Many on social media have already speculated as to whether the former Salop boss, who almost took the club to the Championship in 2018, could return.

Hurst helped the club survive in League One, before leading them to a third placed finish and a play-off final, as well as an EFL Trophy final.

He left shortly after the end of the campaign to join Ipswich, with former CEO Brian Caldwell questioning his loyalty.

However, Hurst, who has recently penned a new deal at the club, is still well liked among the Salop fan base. He led Grimsby to promotion back to the EFL in 2022 before securing a top half finish last season.

Eric Ramsay

The former Salop academy boss and interim co-manager has been linked to a number of EFL jobs in recent years.

The well respected coach, who is currently part of Erik Ten Haag's backroom team at Manchester United as well as being assistant head coach to the Wales national team, was heavily tipped for the Blackpool job last season.

He has links to Salop through his previous roles, and enjoyed success when he and Danny Coyne took over interim charge of the side before the appointment of Sam Ricketts.

Eric Ramsay had a spell as interim co-manager at Salop (AMA)

Karl Robinson

If Salop want an experienced coach who knows the division, then Karl Robinson could be a contender.

The former MK Dons boss, who has previously led the club to the Championship, has other managerial experienced with Oxford, and may want to get straight back into the game after leaving hie role as assistant manager at Leeds United.

Danny Cowley

When an EFL job comes up, undoubtedly Cowley will be linked.

Cowley, who was sacked by Portsmouth earlier this season, rose to prominence with his success alongside his brother at Lincoln City.

He led the club from the National League to League One within three seasons, won an EFL Trophy and enjoyed a stunning FA Cup run to the last eight.

Since then, he has had spells with Huddersfield and Pompey.

Danny Cowley is a high profile manager currently out of work (AMA)

Darrell Clarke

Another out of work manager with promotions on his CV is Darrell Clarke.

He has led Bristol Rovers, and more recently Port Vale to promotion out of League Two.

But after a difficult season in League One, Clarke was dismissed by Vale back in April.

David Artell

The 42-year-old, who spent a season on loan at Salop back in 2002/03, had five years in charge at Crewe.

While at Gresty Road, he earned promotion to League One, however, in 2022, the club were relegated with four games to play and Artell was dismissed.

Steve Morison

Another name who could be in the frame with a Salop link is former striker Morison.

Morison, who ended his playing career at the Montgomery Waters Meadow, has only had one senior management job at Cardiff.

He spent 45 games in charge of the South Wales club, and was praised in his time as the Bluebirds' boss for his attacking brand of football.

But after a poor start to the 22/23 season, Morison was sacked.

Michael Appleton

Appleton is a manager with experience at a number of EFL Clubs, in all three divisions.

He led Oxford United to promotion to League One, and had spells at Blackburn Rovers, Portsmouth, Lincoln and two stints at Blackpool, with the most recent coming last season.

However, after a poor run of results he was dismissed.

Jody Morris

A potential left field appointment could be former Chelsea midfielder and coach Morris.