Steve Cotterill releases LMA statement following Shrewsbury departure

Steve Cotterill released a statement following his departure (AMA)

Concern for the former Town boss' future has been growing ever since Brian Caldwell left the club, and the club announced they were creating a new football board without consulting him.

But now after more than a month of waiting the club have confirmed he has left his position as manager.

Cotterill released the following statement though the LMA on Tuesday afternoon:

"I'm proud of the work that has been done by everyone in the past two and a half years at the club. From fighting relegation to a top half finish. I am confident this team will continue its progression next season.

"Working through Covid was tough and I have to thank my incredible staff for their help throughout.

"I would also like to thank the players. It is a fantastic group that gave me absolutely everything, right up to the last game of the season. The relationship I had with them was very special.

"When I joined Shrewsbury Town, I wanted to create a connection between the supporters and the team. Thankfully after a lot of hard work and your help we achieved that.

"Finally to all of you Shrewsbury Town Fans,

"Ole’ Ole’ Ole’.

"Love and best wishes, Steve."