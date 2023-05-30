Shrewsbury sign former Huddersfield Town defender Michael Parker following trial

Michael Parker has penned a deal at Shrewsbury following a trial

The 18-year-old centre-back – who stands at 6ft 4in tall – spent the final few weeks of the season in Shropshire after leaving Huddersfield Town.

And a conversation with academy director David Longwell persuaded him to choose Montgomery Waters Meadow over a host of other interest.

“We discussed my pathway to the first team,” said Parker. “He told me that if I impressed I’d be guaranteed a chance and I have a lot of faith in myself.

“And with the track record Shrewsbury have with young players and graduating academy players to play in the first team, that was really pleasing for me.

“Like any footballer, I just want to get as much first-team football under my belt as possible.”

Left-footed Parker was also tracked by Rangers, Stoke City and West Brom before deciding on Town.

And on signing for Shrewsbury, he said: “I’m very very happy. As soon as I came in I was welcomed a lot by all the players and staff.

"After my first training session, I had a good feeling about the place as well so I’m delighted to get it over the line.

“I started my trial with the 18s for a couple of sessions and then David Longwell said he was impressed and I then went to train with the first team.

“Fortunately, I impressed them there.”

Describing his style as a player, Parker added: “I would describe myself as a ball-playing centre-back.

"I’m very athletic, fast, quick, strong and I like to get on the ball and play.

“I also don’t like to get beaten in a 1v1 challenge!

“I can play anywhere on the left too. I’m quite athletic so it helps with getting up and down the line, putting in crosses and also defending."

Speaking on the signing, Longwell said: “Firstly, I want to thank Michael’s agent, Richard, and his dad, Samuel, because they were both brilliant to deal with while we got this deal over the line.

“This is a fantastic signing for us and thanks to the quick work of Gary Wharton (head of academy recruitment), we got in touch with Michael and brought him to Shrewsbury early on.

“He trained with the first team and we were all really impressed with him so we’re delighted he’s signed on for next season!