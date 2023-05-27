Shrewsbury Town youngsters handed first professional contracts

Josh Bailey and Declan Hutchings (AMA)

Josh Bailey, Declan Hutchings and Nana Owusu, all academy graduates, have been offered professional deals after completion of their scholarships.

Bailey made his League One debut last season whereas Hutchings and Owusu featured in the club’s EFL Trophy games.

“We’re really proud of them,” first team coach and academy director David Longwell said. “The three boys were with our under-18s for the past couple of seasons. It’s a two-year development opportunity for them and we’re delighted their development has progressed so well. It’s great they’ve got the opportunity with the senior lads but they just have to take it.