Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Shrewsbury urged to provide Steve Cotterill clarity

By Ollie WestburyShrewsbury Town FCPublished: Comments

Shrewsbury Town legend Bernie McNally has urged the club to provide clarity on the managerial situation so they can begin to plan for next season.

Steve Cotterill the head coach / manager of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)
Steve Cotterill the head coach / manager of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

Steve Cotterill's position at Salop still remains uncertain after the club announced they were forming a new football board without consulting the manager more than two weeks ago.

Some progress has been made as they appointed Micky Moore as their a new director of football this week but McNally has urged the club to address the future of manager Cotterill.

He said: "You just want some clarity so they can set out their plans for next season.

"Steve has got a lot of experience hasn't he? He has been a very good manager. He has managed, let's face it, bigger clubs than Shrewsbury.

"He has brought a lot of that experience with him.

"At least with Steve, you have someone who is steering the ship who knows all about the game."

McNally, who made 279 appearances for Salop between 1980 and 1989, says managers like to plan in advance and get ahead on their summer dealings ahead of the next season which is set to start early in August.

He continued: "As a manager, you want to be ahead on everything. You want to be planning what you are going to do to the best of your ability.

"You are thinking of the future, and in football, you need to be thinking of next season.

"He needs to be saying these are the players I am looking at that can improve the side.

"The players who are under contract must be wondering what it is going on too.

"There are a lot of problems at the moment and it will be interesting to see what transpires over the next week or two as well."

Shrewsbury Town FC
Football
Sport
Ollie Westbury

By Ollie Westbury

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covers Shrewsbury Town.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News