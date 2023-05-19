Notification Settings

"A massive highlight..." Elliott Bennett gives thanks after Shrewsbury Town exit

By Lewis Cox

Departing star Elliott Bennett has issued a note of thanks to Shrewsbury Town after his exit was confirmed.

Elliott Bennett will leave Shrewsbury Town after 83 appearances over two seasons (AMA)
Bennett, 34, will depart Montgomery Waters Meadow at the end of his contract next month after two seasons at his home town county club.

The former Blackburn, Norwich and Brighton man was a favourite among team-mates and supporters. Telford-born Bennett played 83 games in all competitions for Town and scored three goals. He was a versatile option for Steve Cotterill and a well-respected experienced professional behind the scenes.

"Truly honoured to have had the opportunity to represent my home county club over the last two years," Bennett wrote on Instagram.

"Playing in front of my kids has been a massive highlight and one I will cherish.

"I've met some incredible people and loved being a part of the club from the moment I signed.

"Thank you to all the players, staff, and fans that have supported me during my time. Who knows what the future holds but for now...thank you."

Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

West Bromwich Albion Correspondent

