"A massive highlight..." Elliott Bennett gives thanks after Shrewsbury Town exit

Elliott Bennett will leave Shrewsbury Town after 83 appearances over two seasons (AMA)

Bennett, 34, will depart Montgomery Waters Meadow at the end of his contract next month after two seasons at his home town county club.

The former Blackburn, Norwich and Brighton man was a favourite among team-mates and supporters. Telford-born Bennett played 83 games in all competitions for Town and scored three goals. He was a versatile option for Steve Cotterill and a well-respected experienced professional behind the scenes.

"Truly honoured to have had the opportunity to represent my home county club over the last two years," Bennett wrote on Instagram.

"Playing in front of my kids has been a massive highlight and one I will cherish.

"I've met some incredible people and loved being a part of the club from the moment I signed.