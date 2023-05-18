Luke Leahy among four Shrewsbury Town players to have year options activated

Luke Leahy of Shrewsbury Town and Matthew Virtue of Lincoln City.

Town announced they have activated the one-year extension options on Leahy, Dan Udoh, George Nurse and Ryan Bowman.

They have also offered fresh terms to out-of-contract duo Matthew Pennington and Harry Burgoyne.

But the Shropshire Star understands Pennington is unlikely to accept new terms at Montgomery Waters Meadow, with several Championship and League One clubs all chasing the defender’s signature this summer.

The club also announced the experienced Elliott Bennett has been released – along with team-mate Rekeil Pyke.

Bennett made 35 appearances for Town during an injury-affected campaign. Pyke joined Shrews in 2020 after being released by Huddersfield, and has made 77 appearances during his time in Shropshire, scoring five goals.

The club have also confirmed they will not be offering new deals to youngsters Josh Barlow, Charlie Caton, Kade Craig, Jaden Bevan and Xander Parke.