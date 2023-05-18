Confident Shrewsbury are targeting cup glory

Zoe Child in action for Shrewsbury Town at the weekend

Salop became County Cup champions after beating Shifnal Town 2-1 on Friday night at the New Bucks Head.

Shrews then backed that up with another fine win, not even 48 hours later, when they came from behind to triumph 4-2 against Lye Town.

It means Town keep their brilliant form of late – and take it into the League Cup final on Sunday when they take on Worcester City.

“Everything is all geared towards Sunday now, playing on Friday night and then on Sunday,” Lowden said about the upcoming final.

“It is good that we got the wins as it means we are confident going into Sunday.

“Everyone needs a bit of a rest now.”

At one stage it looked as if Town were going to fall to a defeat when Lye went two up within moments of the re-start.

But Libby Veitch got one back from the penalty spot before Zoe Child equalised, meaning the momentum was in Town’s favour.

And they went on to win the game with Veitch getting a third in the 82nd minute and then Lowden wrapping up the victory just two minutes later.

She continued: “It was a tough game, we were probably not at the races first 20 minutes.

“We conceded and there were tired legs on the pitch, but I think we showed our resilience and how we can battle through when it gets tough.

“We are really pleased, everyone put the shift.”

In the West Midlands League Division One North, champions Shifnal Town earned a battling win at home to Port Vale as they continued their fine form.

It has been an excellent season for Town to this point having only lost two out of their 19 games so far – winning the other 17.

Jenna Boddison got herself on the scoresheet, to give her side the all-important three points on this occasion.

Elsewhere, AFC Telford United thrashed Walsall 7-0.

The Bucks are now second in the league – trailing Shifnal by nine points. And even though there is little to play for the win wold have been pleasing.