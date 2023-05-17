Notification Settings

Micky Moore set to become Shrewsbury director of football

By Ollie WestburyShrewsbury Town FCPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Micky Moore is set to join Shrewsbury Town as director of football - according to reports.

Micky Moore
Moore, who has spent four-and-a-half-years as director of football at Cheltenham Town, was offered the role almost a week ago and has since spent time deliberating on whether to come to Shropshire.

But reports now suggest he has made his decision and will be accepting the role at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

The appointment will be the start of Shrewsbury's summer business as they build for next season.

However, there are still decisions to be made at Salop.

Steve Cotterill's future remains uncertain after the club announced they were creating a new management structure without consulting the Town boss.

And the future of the Shrews players who are out of contract is also uncertain - with the deadline for decisions being this Saturday.

Shrewsbury Town FC
Football
Sport
Ollie Westbury

By Ollie Westbury

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covers Shrewsbury Town.

