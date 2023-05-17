Micky Moore set to become Shrewsbury director of football

Micky Moore

Moore, who has spent four-and-a-half-years as director of football at Cheltenham Town, was offered the role almost a week ago and has since spent time deliberating on whether to come to Shropshire.

But reports now suggest he has made his decision and will be accepting the role at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

The appointment will be the start of Shrewsbury's summer business as they build for next season.

However, there are still decisions to be made at Salop.

Steve Cotterill's future remains uncertain after the club announced they were creating a new management structure without consulting the Town boss.