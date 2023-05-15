Notification Settings

Shrewsbury Town 22/23 season review - The Manager

Jonny Drury

Ollie Westbury and Jonny Drury bring you part one of the Shrewsbury Town end of season review.

Ollie Wesbury and Jonny Drury

In part one, they look at the performance of manager Steve Cotterill and the job he has done at the Montgomery Waters Meadow. Salop recorded a top half finish in League One - their second highest position in 33 years.

