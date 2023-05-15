Shrewsbury Town 22/23 season review - The Manager

In part one, they look at the performance of manager Steve Cotterill and the job he has done at the Montgomery Waters Meadow. Salop recorded a top half finish in League One - their second highest position in 33 years.
Ollie Westbury and Jonny Drury bring you part one of the Shrewsbury Town end of season review.
In part one, they look at the performance of manager Steve Cotterill and the job he has done at the Montgomery Waters Meadow. Salop recorded a top half finish in League One - their second highest position in 33 years.