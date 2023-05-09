Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Roland Wycherley tells fans Shrewsbury Town future is secure

By Ollie WestburyShrewsburyShrewsbury Town FCPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Shrewsbury Town chairman Roland Wycherley insists the future of the club is “very safe”.

Shrewsbury Town chairman Roland Wycherley and Chief Executive Brian Caldwell attend the game and take their seats in the away end with the Shrewsbury Town supporters.
Shrewsbury Town chairman Roland Wycherley and Chief Executive Brian Caldwell attend the game and take their seats in the away end with the Shrewsbury Town supporters.

In an open message to supporters, Wycherley reassured fans that the club is in safe hands following a period of uncertainty.

Last week former chief executive Brian Caldwell left the club, and Town announced a new football board was being formed.

Since then Keith Burt, head of recruitment, has moved on and manager Steve Cotterill confirmed after their 1-0 defeat to Lincoln on Sunday that he has not had any contact from the club.

Following a period of uncertainty the chairman addressed the club's future on Tuesday.

He wrote: "As chairman, I want to assure you the senior management team is in place to guide us through any new challenges.

"Please do not be concerned about our club’s future, it is safe and secure."

*Read Roland Wycherley's full statement here

Shrewsbury Town FC
Football
Sport
Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
Ollie Westbury

By Ollie Westbury

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covers Shrewsbury Town.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News