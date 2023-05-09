Shrewsbury Town chairman Roland Wycherley and Chief Executive Brian Caldwell attend the game and take their seats in the away end with the Shrewsbury Town supporters.

In an open message to supporters, Wycherley reassured fans that the club is in safe hands following a period of uncertainty.

Last week former chief executive Brian Caldwell left the club, and Town announced a new football board was being formed.

Since then Keith Burt, head of recruitment, has moved on and manager Steve Cotterill confirmed after their 1-0 defeat to Lincoln on Sunday that he has not had any contact from the club.

Following a period of uncertainty the chairman addressed the club's future on Tuesday.

He wrote: "As chairman, I want to assure you the senior management team is in place to guide us through any new challenges.