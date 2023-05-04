Steve Cotterill pleased to send Shrewsbury fans away with 'warm feeling'

Steve Cotterill (AMA)

Salop ended a run of eight games without a win on Tuesday evening - as Luke Leahy and Rob Street struck to give them a 2-1 win over Bristol Rovers in their final home game of the season.

It has been a difficult run that has seen Cotterill's side face all the league's top sides with a depleted squad - having suffered a number of injuries.

The Salop boss was pleased to give the supporters a win in the final home game - but added that the only way they could have avoided their recent sticky patch is by having a bigger squad.

He said: "It was good to win our last home game. Everyone likes that, it sends the supporters off with a warm feeling, so we’re pleased about that.

“We are down and are a bit sorry about the run we have been on.

“But there hasn’t been anything we can do about it – only have a bigger squad. But to have a bigger squad, you’ve got to have a bigger budget.

“We have done what we have done even against all the injuries we have had. And they have not been two-bob injuries.

“They have been proper injuries. Operations left, right and centre. When (Julien) Dacosta was here, him. (Aiden) O’Brien when he was here.

“Elliott Bennett, Matthew Pennington, Tom Flanagan. Tom Flanagan has done great to play in these last two games because his ankle is not right.

“Tom Bayliss, Dan Udoh, George Nurse. Imagine what it would be like to have them available.

“And most of them could get in most League One squads, those players.