Shrewsbury 0 Sheffield Wednesday 3 - player ratings

Christian Saydee of Shrewsbury Town and Will Vaulks of Sheffield Wednesday (AMA)

Marko Marosi

Beaten three times, which he could do little about, and made several more decent saves to prevent further damage.

Busy 6

Taylor Moore

A solid presence on the left of the back three and one great challenge late on as Paterson tried to break.

Solid 5

Chey Dunkley

Seems strange to say it in a team which conceded three but Dunkley regularly popped up with crucial clearances during the afternoon. His manager had been desperate for him to get a result against his former team.

Crucial 6

Tom Flanagan

Ran the gauntlet with a few lively incidents with Michael Smith and felt aggrieved at his adversary’s hat-trick clincher. Stuck to task despite all the defence finding the Owls’ front-line a challenge.

Focused 5

Elliott Bennett

A regular supplier of impressive crosses both from right wing-back and then when switched to the left. Had his hands full with Owls’ winger Marshall.

Pinpoint 6

Carl Winchester

Battled gamely as Town went toe-to-toe with Wednesday in the engine room. Never gives up, as shown by one sliding challenge to intercept a free-kick in added time.

Battling 6

Luke Leahy

Still an ever present and still a comforting presence, being neat and tidy and picking up promising positions in the middle of the park. Great effort which struck the woodwork.

Influential 6

Jordan Shipley

Felt like a very busy afternoon at both ends of the pitch. Some good blocks in defence and plenty of forward momentum at the other end.

Involved 6

Killian Phillips

Fired over from an early sighter and didn’t have a strong enough connection to a first-time effort in the second half. A key cog in the wheel as Town tussled with their illustrious opponents.

Powerful 6

Rob Street

Offered himself as an outlet, and saw one first-half effort blocked for a corner. But was generally starved of service.

Outlet 5

Christian Saydee

Battled well and had a shot blocked but still not quite at his best or sharpest and was withdrawn at half-time.

Battled 5

Substitutes