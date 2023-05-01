Shrewsbury 0 Sheffield Wednesday 3 - player ratings

Marko Marosi
Beaten three times, which he could do little about, and made several more decent saves to prevent further damage.
Busy 6
Taylor Moore
A solid presence on the left of the back three and one great challenge late on as Paterson tried to break.
Solid 5
Chey Dunkley
Seems strange to say it in a team which conceded three but Dunkley regularly popped up with crucial clearances during the afternoon. His manager had been desperate for him to get a result against his former team.
Crucial 6
Tom Flanagan
Ran the gauntlet with a few lively incidents with Michael Smith and felt aggrieved at his adversary’s hat-trick clincher. Stuck to task despite all the defence finding the Owls’ front-line a challenge.
Focused 5
Elliott Bennett
A regular supplier of impressive crosses both from right wing-back and then when switched to the left. Had his hands full with Owls’ winger Marshall.
Pinpoint 6
Carl Winchester
Battled gamely as Town went toe-to-toe with Wednesday in the engine room. Never gives up, as shown by one sliding challenge to intercept a free-kick in added time.
Battling 6
Luke Leahy
Still an ever present and still a comforting presence, being neat and tidy and picking up promising positions in the middle of the park. Great effort which struck the woodwork.
Influential 6
Jordan Shipley
Felt like a very busy afternoon at both ends of the pitch. Some good blocks in defence and plenty of forward momentum at the other end.
Involved 6
Killian Phillips
Fired over from an early sighter and didn’t have a strong enough connection to a first-time effort in the second half. A key cog in the wheel as Town tussled with their illustrious opponents.
Powerful 6
Rob Street
Offered himself as an outlet, and saw one first-half effort blocked for a corner. But was generally starved of service.
Outlet 5
Christian Saydee
Battled well and had a shot blocked but still not quite at his best or sharpest and was withdrawn at half-time.
Battled 5
Substitutes
Tom Bloxham (for Saydee 45) 5, Ryan Bowman (Street, 66) 5, Rekeil Pyke (Bennett 66) 5. Subs not used: Burgoyne, Craig, Barlow.