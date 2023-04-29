Shrewsbury Town keeper Marko Marosi hails Harry Burgoyne

Harry Burgoyne of Shrewsbury Town.

The Town number one has had a good campaign between the posts for Salop making some really important saves at key moments.

But the keeper has praised his number two, Burgoyne, for always keeping him on his toes and describing some of the saves he had made in training as ‘magnificent’.

“He is absolutely unbelievable to be fair to him,” Marosi said when asked about his relationship with Burgoyne.

“You never hear him complain, and he is a top professional.

“He helps me out a lot, as you know before the game he warms up and it is Harry and Beast (coach Brian Jensen) who help me to prepare for the match with the young lads Jayden (Bevan) and Xander Parke. So it is really good for me that he is always on it because he pushes me even in training.

“He is pulling off some magnificent saves and that pushes me to do the same.

“He keeps me on my toes for sure.”

All the Town players get sent video footage following games.

And Marosi says the goalkeeping team at Montgomery Waters Meadow works closely together and are in constant conversation.

He said: “We all get sent clips home from the game.

“The analyst will clip the game for all individual players. We talk to each other.

“I speak to Beast, I speak to H, sometimes straight after the game.

“There are instances in games where I feel I could have done something different and I will go and ask them for their opinion.