Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Shrewsbury Town keeper Marko Marosi hails Harry Burgoyne

By Ollie WestburyShrewsbury Town FCPublished: Comments

Marko Marosi says Harry Burgoyne has been ‘unbelievable’ behind the scenes at Shrewsbury Town this season.

Harry Burgoyne of Shrewsbury Town.
Harry Burgoyne of Shrewsbury Town.

The Town number one has had a good campaign between the posts for Salop making some really important saves at key moments.

But the keeper has praised his number two, Burgoyne, for always keeping him on his toes and describing some of the saves he had made in training as ‘magnificent’.

“He is absolutely unbelievable to be fair to him,” Marosi said when asked about his relationship with Burgoyne.

“You never hear him complain, and he is a top professional.

“He helps me out a lot, as you know before the game he warms up and it is Harry and Beast (coach Brian Jensen) who help me to prepare for the match with the young lads Jayden (Bevan) and Xander Parke. So it is really good for me that he is always on it because he pushes me even in training.

“He is pulling off some magnificent saves and that pushes me to do the same.

“He keeps me on my toes for sure.”

All the Town players get sent video footage following games.

And Marosi says the goalkeeping team at Montgomery Waters Meadow works closely together and are in constant conversation.

He said: “We all get sent clips home from the game.

“The analyst will clip the game for all individual players. We talk to each other.

“I speak to Beast, I speak to H, sometimes straight after the game.

“There are instances in games where I feel I could have done something different and I will go and ask them for their opinion.

“We try and help each other out like that.”

Shrewsbury Town FC
Football
Sport
Ollie Westbury

By Ollie Westbury

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covers Shrewsbury Town.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News