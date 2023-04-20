Shrewsbury won't get complacent

Shrewsbury Town's Lucia Rooney and Zoe Child celebrate scoring a goal

The two sides met on Sunday and Salop ran out comfortable 8-0 winners in the women's West Midlands League Premier Division.

Libby Veitch netted a hat-trick as Town romped to victory, Charlotte Fletcher, Maddie Jones, Vikki Owen also got on the score sheet and Zoe Child bagged a brace.

Salop welcomes Crusaders again this weekend but this time in the semi-final of the league cup and Cook has urged them not to be complacent.

She said: "We need to make sure we are not complacent. We must go into next week with a fresh head.

"It is easy when you play a team two weeks in a row and you get a result like this that it will be a walkover.

"So we have got to make sure we are not complacent. Keep our basics, as they are what we do best."

And the defender was pleased her side managed to get a clean sheet after they have conceded in each of their last three league games.

"It feels good to get back to keeping a clean sheet.

"As a defence, you have to keep your wits about you no matter what the scoreline.

"We did that today, and we kept our shape really well certainly second half.

"I thought we started the game nervously, we probably did not give off that composure that we do usually have.

"They had a couple of chances that could have hurt us, fortunately, for us it was not a chance they converted. And I think once we got a couple of goals in we sort of settled but again we still did not really get on top of the game until the second half.

"We were a different team after the break, we came out with really positive play. Playing out from the back with composure from everyone.

"It showed today with eight goals, we are really really pleased and there was a clean sheet to top it off."

In Division One North, Shifnal Town kept up their promotion hopes with a 7-0 thrashing over Wyrley.

Rebecca-lee Bown bagged a brace, and there were also goals from Maria Bell, Holly Bullock, Leila Hopkins, Nicola Mason and substitute Lucy Warner.

Shifnal maintained their lead at the top of the league table which stands at 10 points with not long left in the season.

It was a good afternoon for AFC Telford United as well as they put three past Tamworth – who sit just below them in the league.

Jaime Duggan got two goals, and Lexie Bennett got on the score sheet too.

And The New Saints finished their season off with an entertaining clash against Cardiff Met getting the better of them 5-4 in the Adran Welsh Premier League.

TNS trailed 2-1 at the break with Chantelle Teare getting their only goal in the first half, but it was an all-action second period.