Steve Cotterill heartbroken for Shrewsbury players

Steve Cotterill the head coach / manager of Shrewsbury Town.

It was a brilliant performance by the Shrewsbury Town players, who were up against it even before kick-off with only nine fit senior outfield players to choose from.

And they were well up for the clash taking the lead in the 53rd minute when Killian Phillips went through on goal and finished past Callum Burton.

But the league leaders hit back in the 68th minute when Joe Edwards headed home at the back post before Callum Wright scored a late winner in stoppage time.

Cotterill spoke about his Town players with pure admiration and revealed he apologised to them at the end of the game for the demands he has to keep putting on them.

He said: "Outstanding effort from them all season, all 42 games and the cup games so nothing knew. That is what they have done.

"They have been outstanding they should have won on Saturday and could have won tonight.

"It was an incredible effort by the boys. I have just said in there I am sorry and apologised for what I have had to put them through because that is what I feel.

"I feel really really sorry for them.

"In fact, heartbroken for them tonight, that is how I feel.

"The boys were brilliant as I just said, they were outstanding to a man.

"Absolutely outstanding, 10 senior professionals and a young player making his debut back there, they were outstanding.

"Players who have not played playing in the back four tonight, Benno (Elliott Bennett) has not played a lot, Kade Craig has not played at all.

"Taylor Moore has played everywhere bar in goal, and they are an absolute credit.

"They are a credit to their families, and I tell you what they have been they have been an enormous credit to this football club do you know that.

"They have been magnificent this season these boys, absolutely magnificent I cannot praise them enough.

"But I tell you what I am. I am sorry for putting them through it, that is what I really am and I just apologised to them in there (the dressing room).