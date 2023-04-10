Steve Cotterill: Injuries really hurting Shrewsbury

Steve Cotterill the head coach / manager of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

The forward had to come off in the 18th minute of Salop’s game with Peterborough United on Good Friday after what looked to be a nasty blow to his knee.

When Cotterill was asked after the game he said he did not know the severity of the injury at that stage.

But if it is more than just a knock he joins long-term absentees Dan Udoh and George Nurse (anterior cruciate ligaments), along with Rekeil Pyke (Achilles) and Tom Bayliss (ankle ligaments) on the sidelines.

And with just seven League One games to go, the Town boss says it is catching up with them.

He said: “Sometimes, maybe your luck runs out, and our luck with regards to the injuries has really run out.

“They are going to hurt you.

“Dan Udoh, 50 odd games last year 16 goals.

“George Nurse 50 odd games last year.

“Tom Bayliss, ankle ligaments, out now and won’t start playing until pre-season, we cannot get by with those numbers.

“What we have done is push it as far as we can. We have pushed it, and pushed it, and we have to carry on doing that. The lads will carry on doing it.

“It is blatantly obvious, but you have to have a smaller squad here to get better players.

“Otherwise, you have the 29 that I had when I came in here, and you can be bottom of the league with eight points and look like they are going to finish that season with an average of 33 or 34 points.