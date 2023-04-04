Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Shrewsbury's Tom Bayliss to focus on upper body strength during injury lay-off

By Ollie WestburyShrewsbury Town FCPublished: Comments

Shrewsbury Town’s Tom Bayliss is focusing on building upper body strength during his injury lay-off – according to Steve Cotterill.

Shrewsbury Town midfielder Tom Bayliss (AMA)
Shrewsbury Town midfielder Tom Bayliss (AMA)

The Town midfielder damaged the ligaments in his ankle during Shrewsbury’s win against Morecambe last month, and since then he has undergone successful surgery on the issue.

Bayliss had enjoyed a good start to his time in Shropshire in his first season after joining Cotterill’s men from Preston in the summer – scoring seven goals across all competitions.

But he will be out of action now until pre-season and the Town boss says the club will use that time to ‘beast’ him in the gym.

“Tom will come in now, so what we can do is get Tom’s top half going,” Cotterill said when asked what Bayliss will be doing as part of his rehabilitation.

“That will be something that we can concentrate on and he can concentrate on, certainly over the next five weeks.

“It is something we have done this year with Tom anyway.

“And with this injury, the only positive is we can hammer his top half now, really hammer him, so if he’s reading this, good luck, because we are going to beast him next week when he is in the gym.”

Town will be looking to bounce back from their disappointing defeat at The Valley on Saturday when they welcome Peterborough United to the Meadow on Easter Friday.

They then take on Barnsley at Oakwell on Monday.

Shrewsbury Town FC
Football
Sport
Ollie Westbury

By Ollie Westbury

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covers Shrewsbury Town.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News