Shrewsbury's Tom Bayliss to focus on upper body strength during injury lay-off

Shrewsbury Town midfielder Tom Bayliss (AMA)

The Town midfielder damaged the ligaments in his ankle during Shrewsbury’s win against Morecambe last month, and since then he has undergone successful surgery on the issue.

Bayliss had enjoyed a good start to his time in Shropshire in his first season after joining Cotterill’s men from Preston in the summer – scoring seven goals across all competitions.

But he will be out of action now until pre-season and the Town boss says the club will use that time to ‘beast’ him in the gym.

“Tom will come in now, so what we can do is get Tom’s top half going,” Cotterill said when asked what Bayliss will be doing as part of his rehabilitation.

“That will be something that we can concentrate on and he can concentrate on, certainly over the next five weeks.

“It is something we have done this year with Tom anyway.

“And with this injury, the only positive is we can hammer his top half now, really hammer him, so if he’s reading this, good luck, because we are going to beast him next week when he is in the gym.”

Town will be looking to bounce back from their disappointing defeat at The Valley on Saturday when they welcome Peterborough United to the Meadow on Easter Friday.