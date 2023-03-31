Shrewsbury Town see small decrease in agent fee spending

The FA has published its annual figures on the amount spent by Premier League, EFL and National League clubs on agents fees.
The latest figures reveal Salop spent £83,655 from February 1, 2022, to January 31, 2023 - down from £86,618 in the previous year.
Elsewhere, Premier League figures show Wolves’ spending on agents fees dropped by around £5.75 million in the past year.
They spent £6.2m in the year from February 1, 2022 to January 31, 2023, compared with £11.95m in the previous year - the fourth least amount in the Premier League.
Aston Villa are fourth in the list of Premier League clubs, as fees rose by £6.1m from £9.5m to £15.6m.
In the Championship, West Brom’s agent fees dropped by around £1.74 million from £4.148m down to £2.4m.
Stoke and Birmingham City also both saw a drop in their spending on fees, with Blues spending £1.1m, a drop of £153,000, and Stoke paying out £2m, a decrease of £1.4m.
Wrexham saw a huge jump in their agents fees, was they more than doubled over the past year.
In 2021/22, the club spent £80,284 on agents fees - a figure that rose last year to £163,737, the highest in the National League, and more than all but one League Two side.
The figures and transactions involving agents are published annually by the FA.