Shrewsbury Town accounts reveal £2.1 million turnover increase

Montgomery Waters Meadow

In the club’s most recent accounts for the 2021/22 season, they announced they have increased their turnover by £2.1m, cutting their pre-tax losses from £1.46m to just over £180,000.

Under the stewardship of Roland Wycherley, the club continues to be very well run, and as of June 30, 2022, they have a healthy balance £1.6m in their accounts.

This is down by £700,000 from the figures released from the season-ending June 2021, but it is still a very solid financial position for a club in League One.

The accounts demonstrate the importance of supporters to football clubs and the return of fans to Montgomery Waters Meadow provided the club with an extra £1m.

Fans in the ground also had a positive impact on the amount they were able to sell on match days – Town’s food and beverage sales increased by almost £500,0000 compared to just the £175 they made in the previous season. Town received half a million pounds from the Premier League last season, which is something they are hoping to receive again in the current campaign but the amount is not known at this point. The directors did not take a salary or dividend payments from the club consistent with prior years.

And the also revealed they continue to be debt free.

Meanwhile, Town midfielder Tom Bayliss has undergone successful ankle surgery.

The 23-year-old suffered season-ending ankle ligament damage in Salop’s win over Morecambe earlier this month.

And Cotterill confirmed Bayliss’ surgery had been successful and he is now at home resting ahead of a return next week.

He said: “He has had his surgery, he is all good.

“Everything went well with the operation and he will probably be in on Monday, but he has got to keep it rested for a couple of days.

“He’s on crutches but the operation went really well, the surgeon is happy with that and he’s at home resting but come Monday we’ll get him in the gym.

“He will be in on Monday and around all the lads, in the gym just like Dan (Udoh) and George (Nurse) so, the only time he can’t be with us is when we are one to 11 on the pitch.”

Bayliss has become the latest player to face a lengthy period on the sidelines, with Dan Udoh and George Nurse both currently working their way back to fitness after anterior cruciate ligament injuries.

Cotterill explained the 23-year-old midfielder will now face five weeks of rehabilitation - and should be on the road to recovery by the end of the campaign.

He said: “We’ve accepted that, it is disappointing I know, picking up such an innocuous injury, going down a pothole in your own stadium and that is the worse part about it really and that is the annoying part.