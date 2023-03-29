Shrewsbury's George Nurse opens up on mental challenge faced during ACL injury recovery

Shrewsbury Town defender George Nurse

The left-back has been out of action since rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) during September’s victory over Burton Albion.

Nurse had played every minute of football in League One until the injury forced him off in the 62nd minute of that match – his 10th consecutive league start – and says the road to recovery has been tough.

“It is more the mental side,” he said. “I think when I started I thought it would be the physical side of it.

“But you get used to the gym load and the workload, it is the mental side.

“To get up and go in the gym is a bit of a struggle but you just have to get through it.”

Shrewsbury Town have enjoyed a successful season and are 10th ahead of their final nine matches of the season.

Peterborough United’s victory over Derby County on Saturday left Town nine points off the play-off positions with a game in hand.

And though Nurse’s recovery has been difficult, Town’s good form is also encouraging for the former Bristol City defender.

“It is tough because you see the boys out their playing football and having fun,” he said. “Essentially that is what I want to be doing.