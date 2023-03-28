Contracts for Shrewsbury Town to sort at the end of this season

Matthew Pennington is out of contract this summer (AMA)

A number of players are out of contract, while five loanees are set to return to their parent club.

Manager Steve Cotterill has confirmed Shrewsbury will make a decision on their out of contract players at the end of the season.

Town reporter OLLIE WESTBURY has taken a look at where the squad sits at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

OUT OF CONTRACT

Matthew Pennington

The defender has been brilliant for Town this season in both boxes. He has formed a great partnership with Chey Dunkley and Tom Flanagan while also being a menace in the opposition's penalty area scoring six goals.

His contract at the Meadow runs out this summer, and he is someone Salop will be desperate to keep hold of as they look to build again for next season. The Shropshire Star understands the club do have an option of a further year, but only if certain clauses are met.

Elliott Bennett

The quality of the former Blackburn man has never been in doubt with Bennett having spent the majority of his career either in the Premier League or the Championship. This season, though, he has been blighted by injury problems, only making 11 starts. He had an ankle injury at the start of the campaign and he picked up a calf problem around Christmas time. Bennett adds valuable experience to the group and is a superb professional.

Rekeil Pyke

Another versatile player for Cotterill. Pyke has had his strongest season in a Town shirt since arriving in Shropshire, managing three goals and having a positive impact off the bench on several occasions.

The former Huddersfield man signed a three-year contract when Sam Ricketts was in charge back in 2020 but that is set to run out this summer.

Harry Burgoyne

The life of a second-choice goalkeeper can be difficult, but Burgoyne, who is from Shropshire, is a team man. He is known to be brilliant around the club and in the dressing room, but that said his playing opportunities have been limited. When Marko Marosi picked up an injury earlier in the season, he stood in and did well.

OUT OF CONTRACT WITH AN OPTION IN THE CLUB'S FAVOUR

Luke Leahy

The 30-year-old has excelled as captain and as a midfielder, playing an integral part in Shrewsbury's success this season, scoring 11 goals which is a career-best tally. He signed a two-year contract back in 2021 but the club have an option for a further year which they are highly likely to take up.

Dan Udoh

Udoh was top scorer in the 21/22 campaign netting 16 goals, but the striker picked up an ACL injury in the game at Bristol Rovers in August and has not featured since. But speaking exclusively to the Shropshire Star a few weeks back he is targeting a pre-season return.

Ryan Bowman

It has been a difficult campaign for the striker who despite popping up with some important goals for Town has not had the appearances he would have liked.

There was a spell in February where he was excellent but has since found himself out of the team.

George Nurse

The 23-year-old is arguably one of the most talented players on Shrewsbury's books. But like Udoh, he has been out for the vast majority of the season with an anterior cruciate ligament injury. He was a key player last campaign and had made a bright start to this one before picking up the problem against Burton.

YOUNG PLAYERS OUT OF CONTRACT

Charlie Caton

The Town youngster has impressed during a loan spell at Chester where he has netted six goals in his 20 appearances for The Seals. Steve Cotterill has said it is an experience he has really benefited from.

Kade Craig

It is hard to judge Craig as his season has been hampered by a shoulder injury he picked up during a loan spell with AFC Telford United. He has since recovered from the setback and is back in the Town squad, but minutes are rare with Town having some very experienced defenders ahead of him.

Josh Barlow

The youngster has been in almost every Salop squad so far this season, but he is yet to get on the pitch in a league game. He extended his stay at Montgomery Waters Meadow around the festive period, but that short-term deal is due to expire in the summer.

This means with a number of players out of contract and five loanees set to depart, it again could be another busy summer at Montgomery Waters Meadow.