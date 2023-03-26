Dave Edwards charity game: Shrewsbury 4 Wolves 3 - Liam Keen and Nathan Judah analysis

Thousands of pounds were raised for two fantastic charities as Shrewsbury got the better of Wolves after an excellent second-half comeback.
Marc Pugh was the hero for Salop scoring a brace, while Matt Jarvis bagged two Wolves.
Liam Keen spoke to Nathan Judah following David Edwards' charity game at the Montgomery Waters Meadow stadium.
