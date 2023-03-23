Chey Dunkley: Shrewsbury feels like home

Shrewsbury Town's Chey Dunkley (AMA)

The former Wigan and Sheffield Wednesday man signed for Salop in the summer and he has enjoyed a successful season, starting every single League One clash so far.

And the defender has had no difficulty settling into life in Shropshire, being an immensely popular figure around Montgomery Waters Meadow and at the training ground.

“It is a really nice together club,” he said when asked how he found his time at Salop so far.

“I feel like it is a family club, that is the way I feel about it and that is the energy around the place.

“I am not too far away from Shrewsbury, I am a Wolverhampton lad, so it is not too far away from me so it almost feels like I am at home to be fair.

“I have been fortunate to have joined a team that has a lot of good players and also good people, so off the pitch I do not think we have got bad eggs and people who think it is all about them.

“We don’t have those. Part of our success is that togetherness because when we compare ourselves to the so-called big teams in this division, they might have individuals who are meant to be at the top of their game but one thing that is second to none with us is our team ethic and sometimes that can be the difference.”

In his 37 League One games, he has netted on five occasions for Shrews and played a pivotal role in the middle of Town’s back three with Matthew Pennington and Tom Flanagan normally on either side of him.

And after not playing many games for his previous club last campaign, he is enjoying being back in the starting XI week in and week out.

He said: “Last season I did not play as many games as I would have liked to, but for me to get as many games as I have so far I am really happy.

“If I can continue churning out performances, that is a bonus as well.

“Off the pitch, it has been good too.

“Shrewsbury is a lovely place anyway.