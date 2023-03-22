Notification Settings

Shrewsbury's Tom Bayliss booked in for surgery

By Ollie Westbury

Shrewsbury Town midfielder Tom Bayliss is set to have surgery on his ankle next week.

Tom Bayliss of Shrewsbury Town leaves the pitch with an injury (AMA)
The 23-year-old missed Town’s clash with Ipswich on Saturday after rupturing the ligaments in his ankle against Morecambe the week before.

The injury has ended a promising first season at Town since he moved from Preston North End in the summer, he has made 41 appearances across all competitions scoring seven goals.

And now Town boss Steve Cotterill has given an update on the attacking midfielder’s recovery – with surgery scheduled for Tuesday next week.

“Tom Bayliss went down to London and had his consultation yesterday,” the experienced boss said.

“He has now been pencilled in for an operation next Tuesday (March 28) as that will hopefully give his ankle enough time to settle down.

“We are really pleased that he will be able to go for surgery relatively quickly and that he will be back raring to go in pre-season.

“Tom has had a very good first season for us having not played a lot of football over the past few years.

“He has been an influential figure on and off the pitch and we are looking forward to having him back next season.”

Meanwhile, Town have confirmed their game against Bristol Rovers will now be their final home game at Montgomery Waters Meadow of the season.

The clash was meant to take place this weekend, but now the game will now take place on Tuesday, May 2, a few days before their season finale at Lincoln on May 7.

Shrewsbury Town FC
Football
Sport
Ollie Westbury

By Ollie Westbury

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covers Shrewsbury Town.

