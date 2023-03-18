Steve Cotterill: More to Shrewsbury than set pieces

Steve Cotterill the head coach / manager of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

According to statistics website playermakerstats.com, Salop have scored more goals from set pieces than any other team across the top four divisions in English football this season having netted 26 times – including Luke Leahy’s eight penalties.

They are closely followed by Ipswich, who they take on today at Portman Road. The Tractor Boys have netted 22 times from dead-ball situations – they are joint second with Gary Rowett’s Millwall.

But Cotterill says there is more to his Shrews team than being good from set pieces.

He suggests it is an equal playing field for everyone, with each team having the same amount of time to practice during training in a week adding you have to find an advantage in any way you can.

“Look at the end of the day there is more to us than set plays, there is a lot more to us than set plays,” the experienced boss said when asked about the statistic

“And teams mention it every week, ‘oh they are good on set plays’ and all this and all that.

“Well, other teams have a chance to do it as well because unless anything has changed there are five days in the week where they have a chance to do it in training.

“So whatever it is that can give you the edge you have to use, so everyone gets a chance to work at set plays.

“Nobody writes down on a board what you have to do in training on that day.”

Meanwhile, Shrewsbury Town’s home clash with Bristol Rovers has been postponed – after three of Joey Barton’s players received international call-ups.

Salop were due to welcome Rovers to the Montgomery Waters Meadow on Saturday, March 25.

However, Luca Hoole has been called up to the Wales under-21 squad – while Jarell Quansah has also been named in the England under-20 side.

And with Lamare Bogarde called up to represent Netherland Under-20s, the game has been postponed.