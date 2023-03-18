Shrewsbury's Tom Bayliss ruled out for the season with ankle ligament damage

Tom Bayliss of Shrewsbury Town leaves the pitch with an injury (AMA)

The 23-year-old has scored six times for Salop in League One during his first season at the club, but he was taken off during the win against Morecambe last weekend in the 75th minute after injuring his ankle.

And the Town boss Steve Cotterill has now revealed the attacking midfielder will not feature again this campaign and is set to go under the knife soon.

He said: "Tom will be out for the rest of the season now. He ruptured his ankle ligaments at the weekend, and we're really disappointed about that. Nobody around him, he's just gone down in a hole in the penalty area so we're really, really disappointed with that.

"He's ruptured his ligaments, so he has to have his ankle reconstructed, and that will be him now until pre-season. It's a real blow.

"It will leave us short for today's game and for the rest of the season. I suppose nothing is new there, we've been short for the whole season, but it makes how well the lads have done even more remarkable.