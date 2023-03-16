Shrewsbury to make a late call on Christian Saydee ahead of Ipswich trip

Christian Saydee missed the win against Morecambe last weekend with a hamstring injury (AMA)

Saydee, on loan from Premier League side Bournemouth, missed last weekend’s 3-1 victory over Morecambe after he picked up a hamstring injury in training.

And the boss has provided an update on the fitness of his striker – who has netted seven times for Salop in League One this season.

“It is better than it was, so it will be a late call on that one,” he said about the 20-year-old’s hamstring problem.

“He has done very well since he has come in, we have been very very pleased with his progress and his professionalism.

“That has been very good we have been very impressed with him.

“And he is a good lad as well and he fits in well in and around the dressing room which is really really important.

“It is like he has been a permanent player for us, as have all the other loan signings by the way. He has been very good Christian, but it will be a late call that we make on him.”

The Town boss also provided an update on the fitness of Killian Phillips and Tom Bayliss who have also been battling with injury problems.

Phillips has been recovering from a nasty blow to the head he picked up in the 2-2 draw at Pride Park after his collision with Derby’s Eiran Cashin.

Cotterill said the club are following the concussion protocols they need to, but they do not have a time frame yet for when the midfielder will be back in action.

And it is a similar situation for Bayliss. He went off in the second half of Town’s clash with Morecambe last week when he picked up an ankle injury after falling down a hole in the Salop penalty area, and Cotterill said they are hoping to know more later in the week.

He said: “That one will be one of those we will know a bit more about later in the week, so it is one we need to look at.

“Ankles are always dodgy injuries anyway so you have got to leave them as late as you possibly can and see where you are with it.